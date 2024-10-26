Ireland aiming to retain Hurling/Shinty crown

Ireland will aim to retain their crown in the Hurling/Shinty International against Scotland this afternoon.

Having beaten the Scots by nine-points in Newry last year, the teams will clash again at Cusack Park in Ennis at half-three.

Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland will skipper an Ireland team that also contains Clare’s Aidan McCarthy and Shane Meehan, Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody and Limerick brothers Tom and Dan Morrissey.

Ballina Stephenites defend their Mayo Senior Football title this evening.

The 37-time champions go up against a Knockmore side seeking a third crown in five seasons, and there’s a 7pm throw-in at McHale Park.

It’s an all Lurgan affair between Clan na Gael and Clann Eireann in the Armagh Football decider at 6pm.

Pearse Park plays host to the Longford Football final between Colmcille and Abbeylara at a quarter-to-four.

While the Dublin Hurling final pits Kilmacud Crokes against holders Na Fianna at Parnell Park at a quarter-to-eight.

Last night, Errigal Ciaran were crowned Tyrone Senior Football champions for a ninth time after edging out last year’s champions Trillick by a point.