Ireland aiming for World Cup qualification

Oct 11, 2022 07:10 By radiokerrysport
Ireland aiming for World Cup qualification
Tonight is the biggest night in the history of the Republic of Ireland women's team.

They play Scotland in a playoff at Hampden Park knowing a win could see them qualify for the World Cup for the very first time.

The 8 o'clock start means they should know by kick-off if a win will be good enough for direct qualification for the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Captain Katie McCabe believes the Girls in Green have the character to prevail

This evening's other playoff games both kick off at 6pm.

Portugal play Iceland, and Zurich is the venue for Switzerland's game with Wales.

