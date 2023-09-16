Ireland aim to make it two wins from two at World Cup this evening

After a comfortable opening victory against Romania, Ireland aim to make it two wins from two at the Rugby World Cup this evening.

Andy Farrell's team face a Tonga side with former Ulster player Charles Piutau and ex Munster centre Malakai Fekitoa among their ranks.

Captain Johnny Sexton starts at out-half for Ireland, and he'll be seeking 10-points to overtake Ronan O'Gara as his country's record points scorer.

Kick off in Nantes is at 8pm.

In today's othe games, Samoa face Chile from 2pm while there's a 4.45pm start for the meeting of Portugal and Wales.

Last night, New Zealand got their first win in Pool A with a commanding 71-3 bonus-point victory over Namibia.

The All-Blacks, who lost their opening match against France, ran in 11 tries in Toulouse.

Ethan de Groot was sent off for New Zealand in the closing stages for a dangerous challenge after a review.