Ireland against All Blacks tonight for World Cup semi spot

Oct 14, 2023 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Ireland against All Blacks tonight for World Cup semi spot
Ireland will look to break the World Cup quarter-final glass ceiling for the first time tonight.

They face the All Blacks at the Stade de France where kick-off is at 8.

Today’s other quarter-final is in Marseille, and pits Wales against Argentina.

There’s a 4pm start there.

Four tries apiece from Eve Higgins and Beibhinn Parsons saw Ireland open their WXV campaign with a record 109-points to win over Kazakhstan yesterday.

In Ireland’s group this afternoon, Spain play Kenya.

