Advertisement
Sport

Ireland A To Face New Zealand XV

Sep 13, 2022 13:09 By brendan
Ireland A To Face New Zealand XV Ireland A To Face New Zealand XV
Share this article

Ireland A will play against a New Zealand All Blacks 15 this autumn.

 

The game is set to be played at the RDS on Friday 4 November, the night before Andy Farrell’s senior Ireland team face South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

 

This match will be a follow up to an Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa at the end of this month.

+++

Advertisement

Declan Darcy's appointment as a Performance Coach with Leinster Rugby has been confirmed.

 

The former Leitrim and Dublin Gaelic footballer was previously part of Jim Gavin's Dublin management team.

Advertisement

 

Leinster have also confirmed the addition of Eoghan Hickey as a Senior Performance Nutritionist.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus