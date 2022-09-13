Ireland A To Face New Zealand XV

Ireland A will play against a New Zealand All Blacks 15 this autumn.

The game is set to be played at the RDS on Friday 4 November, the night before Andy Farrell’s senior Ireland team face South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

This match will be a follow up to an Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa at the end of this month.

+++

Advertisement

Declan Darcy's appointment as a Performance Coach with Leinster Rugby has been confirmed.

The former Leitrim and Dublin Gaelic footballer was previously part of Jim Gavin's Dublin management team.

Advertisement

Leinster have also confirmed the addition of Eoghan Hickey as a Senior Performance Nutritionist.