Advertisement
Sport

Ireland 19s through to elite phase of qualifying

Nov 19, 2024 15:54 By radiokerrysport
Ireland 19s through to elite phase of qualifying
Share this article

The Ireland under-19s are through to the elite phase of qualifying for next summer's European Championship.

Tom Mohan's side earned a 2-1 win away to Iceland to top their first phase group.

They'll now turn their attention to next spring's elite group phase, where 7 teams will progress to next June's finals in Romania.

Advertisement

Ireland's Women's Cerebral Palsy football team has claimed bronze at the 2024 World Cup.

The team, coached by Aisling Conway and Irene Hehir, were 6-1 winners over Japan in the Bronze final in Spain today.

It is the first time that the Girls in Green have competed in the tournament.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Munster PPS results
Advertisement
Lampard in advanced talks with Coventry
New sponsor for Cricket Ireland
Advertisement

Recommended

Further remand for man accused of Killarney drugs charges
Council says crews will be treating Kerry roads in line with Winter Service Plan during cold snap
Munster PPS results
Lampard in advanced talks with Coventry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus