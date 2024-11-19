Ireland 19s through to elite phase of qualifying

The Ireland under-19s are through to the elite phase of qualifying for next summer's European Championship.

Tom Mohan's side earned a 2-1 win away to Iceland to top their first phase group.

They'll now turn their attention to next spring's elite group phase, where 7 teams will progress to next June's finals in Romania.

Ireland's Women's Cerebral Palsy football team has claimed bronze at the 2024 World Cup.

The team, coached by Aisling Conway and Irene Hehir, were 6-1 winners over Japan in the Bronze final in Spain today.

It is the first time that the Girls in Green have competed in the tournament.