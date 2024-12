It's the opening night of rugby's Investec Champions Cup where Ronan O'Gara takes his La Rochelle team to Bath for an 8pm kick-off.

The Irish provinces will name their teams for the weekend later - with Hugo Keenan set to miss Leinster's game at Bristol with a wrist injury.

The full-back's expected to be out for up to a month, after picking up the issue in Ireland's win against Australia last weekend.