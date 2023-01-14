Interviews with John ‘Shark’ Hanlon and Ruby Walsh

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon is one of the great characters of Irish racing. He trains Hewick, a bargain buy at just €800, who has recorded a series of big race wins including the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, The Guinness Galway Plate and the American Grand National.

Hanlon confirmed that Hewick will now be aimed at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup before a tilt at the Randox Aintree Grand National. He spoke in depth to Dave Keena about his plans for his horse of a lifetime and how his training business got a massive boost from that win in the American Grand National

Advertisement

One of the greatest jockeys in history, Ruby Walsh, believes that the Randox Aintree Grand National is still the race that every jockey wants to win.

Walsh spoke to Dave Keena in depth at the launch of the 2023 Aintree National at the stables of last year’s winner, Noble Yeats, trained by Emmett Mullins.

Walsh took a look back at his two victories in the race and chatted in general about the race from a jockey’s perspective