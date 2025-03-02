Interview with New Kerry FC goalkeeper Mathyas Randriamamy

Kerry FC last week announced the arrival of former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mathyas Randriamamy.
The 21 year old from Madagascar starts by talking about his time with PSG
Advertisement
Kerry FC last week announced the arrival of former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mathyas Randriamamy.
The 21 year old from Madagascar starts by talking about his time with PSG
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus