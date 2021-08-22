Advertisement
Sport

Interview with national champion

Aug 22, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Earlier this month Kerry's Damien Fleming was victorious in the Men’s National Matchplay Final.

He won the title for the third time in his career and the second time in three years.

Damien has been speaking with Jason O’Connor

