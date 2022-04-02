Advertisement
Interview with Kerry athletics legend Gillian O' Sullivan

Apr 2, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry is a county whose sporting sons are revered and celebrated, their stories spoken of and their names etched forever in local folklore. But what about the daughters of the county, the women whose sporting achievements matched and in cases exceeded their male counterparts. Their names are less known, their stories even more so!
Joe McGill and Connie Broderick have produced a series called Kerry Women in Sport, where we travel the length and breadth of the county to meet a variety of women celebrating their stories as Kerry’s influential women in sport.

Every week over 10 weeks on Radio Kerry Sunday sport and Terrace Talk we are going to hear an episode from the 20 part series.

In this episode of the Kerry Women in Sport series, we reflect on the career of race walker Gillian O’ Sullivan.

One of Ireland's most successful athletes, Gillian wrote herself into the history books at the Sydney Olympics when she became the first female Olympian from Kerry.

