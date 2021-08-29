Advertisement
Sport

Interview with Ireland captain Ciara Griffin

Aug 29, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Ireland Captain Ciara Griffin and the squad are in final preparations for the World Cup qualification tournament in Italy next month.

The Kerry prop and her team will face Italy, Spain and Scotland in the with the team that tops the pool getting through to the World Cup.

Griffin has been discussing that and more with Oisin Langan

Griffin was speaking at the launch of the 2021/2022 Tackle Your Feelings Schools mental wellbeing programme.

The 2021/2022 Tackle Your Feelings Schools mental wellbeing programme as part of the #ImTakingControl campaign. The Tackle Your Feelings Schools Programme is a classroom based, teacher led, life skills development programme which enables students to build healthy habits and personal coping strategies as well as kindness and understanding when it comes to mental health and wellbeing.

