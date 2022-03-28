Interview with golfer Mary Sheehy

Kerry is a county whose sporting sons are revered and celebrated, their stories spoken of and their names etched forever in local folklore. But what about the daughters of the county, the women whose sporting achievements matched and in cases exceeded their male counterparts. Their names are less known, their stories even more so!

Joe McGill and Connie Broderick have produced a series called Kerry Women in Sport, where we travel the length and breadth of the county to meet a variety of women celebrating their stories as Kerry’s influential women in sport.

Every week over 10 weeks on Radio Kerry Sunday sport and Terrace Talk we are going to hear an episode from the 20 part series.

In this episode we hear from Mary Sheehy who became a golfing legend in 2016 when she sank the putt which clinched the European Senior Ladies’ Team Championship. She has been honoured at the Kerry County Council awards for her outstanding contribution to sport. Mary who is from Oakpark in Tralee is a popular member of Tralee, Ballybunion and Killarney clubs and has represented her province on many occasions bringing unrivalled success to the Kingdom.

Here is Kerry women in sport with Mary Sheehy