Interview with former European Indoor champion David Gillick

Former European Indoor Champion David Gillick says fans should give up-and-coming Irish athletes time to reach their potential and not have unrealistic expectations at next year’s Olympic Games.

Track athletes Rhashidat Adeleke and Israel Olatunde enjoyed much success in 2022 as did Ciara Mageean winning silver medals in the 1500 metres at the European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

David Gillick says from his experience, high expectations from fans and the media may put pressure on the mental wellbeing of the current crop of Irish athletes.

The former 400-metre runner was speaking to John Drummey at a Limerick Mental Health Association event