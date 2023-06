Kerry's Kieran Keane has been selected for the Irish Schools international team.

Keane, of An Riocht, will compete in the shot in Grangemouth, Scotland on 15th July.

Another Kerry athlete Jordan Lee has announced he won't be competing at this year's World Championships in Paris.

He says he picked up a niggle in preparations for the event and has made the decision to pull out in order to get into even better shape for the Paralympic Games next summer.