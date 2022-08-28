Intermediate quarters top billing in busy day of club championship action

Rathmore lie win wait for the winners of todays 3 Intermediate Quarter Finals.

Killarney Legion will have home advantage in an East Kerry Derby against Kilcummin

Gneeveguilla make the long journey west to Gallarus to face An Ghaeltacht

While Beaufort and Glenflesk meet in Beaufort

All games are underway at 2:30 today

===

Ardfert face a journey South in the Junior Premier quarter final as they will face off against Skellig Rangers.

Ballymac, Fossa and Listry are already into the semi finals.

Meanwhile, two sides will have the chance to maintain their Junior Premier status for next year.

St Michaels Foilmore meet St Pats Blennerville in Killorglin while Glenbeigh is the venue for Castlegregory v Waterville Frank Caseys. The losers will meet in a relegation playoff to drop down to junior for next year.

All games are at 2:30

===

There are two quarter finals in the Junior Championship this afternoon.

Firies welcome neighbours Scartaglin to Farranfore while its Reenard against Tarbert in the other quarter final.

Knocknagoshel and Cordal got themselves into the hat for the semi final draw last night.