The Kerry Petroleum Co. Intermediate Hurling Championship Final takes place tonight.

St Brendan's take on Tralee Parnells.

Tonights match is the first for both teams under lights this season.

Ardfert boss Pajoe Clifford says his side are looking forward to the challenge…

Pajoe Preview

Parnells manager Kevin O’Mahoney says it’s a big match for the entire club…

Parnells Preview

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 7.30.