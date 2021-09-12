Intermediate honours for Spa

A Cian Tobin hat trick has helped Spa win the 2020 Intermediate Football Championship Final

The decider in Fitzgerald Stadium saw them get the better of Beaufort 4-18 to 1-19.

Spa were ahead by 3 points to 1 after 6 minutes but it was 4 points apiece after 11 minutes.

Spa went in front once again, and held a 7 points to 5 advantage. Beaufort continued to stay in touch, trailing 8 points to 7 with 6 minutes left in the half. 1 minute later they equalised but they weren't level for long. An Evan Cronin run and shot almost brought a goal but Cian Tobin netted the rebound to make is Spa 1-8 Beaufort 0-8. Spa's advantage at half time was 1-9 to 0-9.

The sides had two points each to start the second period before a great move from Spa meant a second Cian Tobin goal of the decider. Tobin had his hat trick of goals minutes later as Spa moved further clear at 3-13 to 12 points. Beaufort replied with 2 points before the water break. The sides swapped goals before the end; there was no denying Spa the victory.