Intermediate honours for Na Gaeil

In a game played in poor conditions, Na Gaeil came out on top to win the Intermediate Football Championship. They beat Beaufort 0-13 to 1-7 in the Final.

It was a very low scoring opening quarter, Na Gaeil leading 3 points to 1 at the water break. Na Gaeil showed more appetite for the ball leading up to the break, scoring two of their 3 points within the closing minutes of the quarter.

In fact, Beaufort’s point in the opening minute was to be their only score of the first half up until a Fergal Hallisey point from a free. Na Gaeil pushed on hard and, aided by a stiff breeze, slotted over 8 unanswered points. Na Gaeil comfortable.

Advertisement

Beaufort needed a goal and they got one after just 5 minutes of the second half, full forward Jack O Connor the scorer. Both sides shared points up to the water break, Na Gaeil in front 0-11 to 1-4 on 45 minutes.

Although the final score line may not show it, Beaufort never left Na Gaeil be comfortable in victory, closing the gap to just 2 at one point.

So, Na Gaeil will play senior football in 2022, winning out 0-13 to 1-7.

Advertisement

Maurice Whelan of the Na Gaeil management team

Na Gaeil player Diarmuid O'Connor