Advertisement
Sport

Intermediate honours for Na Gaeil

Dec 4, 2021 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Intermediate honours for Na Gaeil Intermediate honours for Na Gaeil
Share this article

In a game played in poor conditions, Na Gaeil came out on top to win the Intermediate Football Championship. They beat Beaufort 0-13 to 1-7 in the Final.

It was a very low scoring opening quarter, Na Gaeil leading 3 points to 1 at the water break. Na Gaeil showed more appetite for the ball leading up to the break, scoring two of their 3 points within the closing minutes of the quarter.

In fact, Beaufort’s point in the opening minute was to be their only score of the first half up until a Fergal Hallisey point from a free. Na Gaeil pushed on hard and, aided by a stiff breeze, slotted over 8 unanswered points. Na Gaeil comfortable.

Advertisement

Beaufort needed a goal and they got one after just 5 minutes of the second half, full forward Jack O Connor the scorer. Both sides shared points up to the water break, Na Gaeil in front 0-11 to 1-4 on 45 minutes.

Although the final score line may not show it, Beaufort never left Na Gaeil be comfortable in victory, closing the gap to just 2 at one point.

So, Na Gaeil will play senior football in 2022, winning out 0-13 to 1-7.

Advertisement

Maurice Whelan of the Na Gaeil management team

Na Gaeil player Diarmuid O'Connor

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus