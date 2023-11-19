Intermediate glory for Milltown Castlemaine

Milltown Castlemaine were victorious in the Intermediate Club Football Championship final.

They defeated Fossa 2-13 to 18 points in an absolute cracker of a decider.

The Mid Kerry outfit started the stronger, claiming 4 of the first 5 points. A 10th minute David Clifford point for Fossa meant they trailed by 4 points to 2 after 10 minutes. Paudie Clifford then pointed and it was now a 1 point game. An Eanna O'Connor free put Milltown Castlemaine 2 in front once more. The same player, with another placed ball, made it double scores at 6 points to 3. It was 7 to 5 after 20 minutes. Fossa were awarded a penalty but after the referee consulted his umpires that decision was changed to a hop ball. They goaled from the free but that was called back for being taken too quickly. Milltown Castlemaine had failed to take advantage of the strong breeze, and led by 1 at the break-8 points to 7.

David Clifford had Fossa on level terms upon the resumption and then put his team in front. It was 0-9 to 0-8 after 38 minutes. A Brendan Casey goal put Milltown Castlemaine ahead but 2 Fossa points meant it was all square once more. It was 1-8 to 11 points after 42 minutes. 3 unanswered Milltown Castlemaine points had them 3 clear at the 3/4 mark. The gap was 2 in the 48th minute at 1-12 to 0-13. An Eanna O'Connor free made it a 3 points difference again. Fossa, without a wide at this stage, got it back to 1 by the 51st minute. A David Clifford free, his tenth point, had the East Kerry outfit on terms; 0-16 to 1-13 after 56 minutes. David Clifford then nudged Fossa ahead. That lead didn't last long as Cillian Burke set up Brendan Casey for his own and his side's second goal of the decider. David Clifford's 12th point, in the first of 4 added on minutes, halved the deficit to 2-13 to 18 points. Fossa's first wide came courtesy of David Clifford, in the 61st minute, as they chased the leveler. Clifford also missed an opportunity to make it a draw in the 64th minute. Milltown Castlemaine were champions by a single point.