Intermediate final fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium; Club Championship fixtures confirmed

Aug 26, 2024 08:48 By radiokerrysport
Intermediate final fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium; Club Championship fixtures confirmed
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Intermediate Club Football Championship final is to be played on Sunday September 8th, at 3 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

It will be contested by Austin Stacks & Laune Rangers.

Kerry Petroleum Club Championship Fixtures:

Senior Club Championship Final:
Extra time (Replay if level after extra time)

Dingle V Dr Crokes Sun Sept 1st in ASP @ 2pm

Intermediate Club Championship Final:
Extra time (Replay if level after extra time)

Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers Sun Sept 8st in Fitz Stadium @ 3pm

Junior Premier Club Championship Quarter Finals:
1st named team at home:
Extra time & winner on the day:

Currow V Firies Sat Aug 31st @ 5pm
Ardfert V Castlegregory Sun Sept 1st @ 4pm in Lerrig (Kilmoyleys Pitch)
Ballymacelligott V Annascaul Sun Sept 1st @ 12.30pm in John Mitchel’s
Keel V St Senan’s Sat Aug 31st @ 5pm

Junior Club Championship Quarter Finals:
1st named team at home:
Extra time & winner on the day:

Duagh V Cromane Sat Aug 31st @ 6pm
Knocknagoshel V St Michael’s Foilmore Sun Sept 1st @ 2pm
Cordal V Lispole Sat Aug 31st @ 5pm
Skellig Rangers V Tarbert Sun Sept 1st @ 1pm

