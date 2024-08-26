Intermediate final fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium; Club Championship fixtures confirmed

The Intermediate Club Football Championship final is to be played on Sunday September 8th, at 3 in Fitzgerald Stadium.
It will be contested by Austin Stacks & Laune Rangers.
Kerry Petroleum Club Championship Fixtures:
Senior Club Championship Final:
Extra time (Replay if level after extra time)
Dingle V Dr Crokes Sun Sept 1st in ASP @ 2pm
Intermediate Club Championship Final:
Extra time (Replay if level after extra time)
Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers Sun Sept 8st in Fitz Stadium @ 3pm
Junior Premier Club Championship Quarter Finals:
1st named team at home:
Extra time & winner on the day:
Currow V Firies Sat Aug 31st @ 5pm
Ardfert V Castlegregory Sun Sept 1st @ 4pm in Lerrig (Kilmoyleys Pitch)
Ballymacelligott V Annascaul Sun Sept 1st @ 12.30pm in John Mitchel’s
Keel V St Senan’s Sat Aug 31st @ 5pm
Junior Club Championship Quarter Finals:
1st named team at home:
Extra time & winner on the day:
Duagh V Cromane Sat Aug 31st @ 6pm
Knocknagoshel V St Michael’s Foilmore Sun Sept 1st @ 2pm
Cordal V Lispole Sat Aug 31st @ 5pm
Skellig Rangers V Tarbert Sun Sept 1st @ 1pm