Intermediate final fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium; Club Championship fixtures confirmed

Kerry Petroleum Club Championship Fixtures:

Senior Club Championship Final:

Extra time (Replay if level after extra time)

Dingle V Dr Crokes Sun Sept 1st in ASP @ 2pm

Intermediate Club Championship Final:

Extra time (Replay if level after extra time)

Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers Sun Sept 8st in Fitz Stadium @ 3pm

Junior Premier Club Championship Quarter Finals:

1st named team at home:

Extra time & winner on the day:

Currow V Firies Sat Aug 31st @ 5pm

Ardfert V Castlegregory Sun Sept 1st @ 4pm in Lerrig (Kilmoyleys Pitch)

Ballymacelligott V Annascaul Sun Sept 1st @ 12.30pm in John Mitchel’s

Keel V St Senan’s Sat Aug 31st @ 5pm

Junior Club Championship Quarter Finals:

1st named team at home:

Extra time & winner on the day:

Duagh V Cromane Sat Aug 31st @ 6pm

Knocknagoshel V St Michael’s Foilmore Sun Sept 1st @ 2pm

Cordal V Lispole Sat Aug 31st @ 5pm

Skellig Rangers V Tarbert Sun Sept 1st @ 1pm