The Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon.

It’s Austin Stacks against Laune Rangers from 3 o’clock in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Also today in the Club Championships: semi finals

Junior Premier

Firies V Ballymacelligott in Fitz Stadium @ 12.45

Ardfert V St Senan’s in ASP @ 3

Junior

Cordal V Tarbert in ASP @ 12.45

Knocknagoshel V Duagh in Brosna @ 2