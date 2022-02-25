Advertisement
Sport

Inter Kenmare progress to last 32 of John Murphy Cup

Feb 25, 2022 18:02 By radiokerrysport
Inter Kenmare progress to last 32 of John Murphy Cup Inter Kenmare progress to last 32 of John Murphy Cup
Share this article

In the John Murphy 12’s Cup Preliminary Round it finished Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Inter Kenmare A.

Inter progress to the Last 32 of the John Murphy Cup with Athletic B going into the Shield.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus