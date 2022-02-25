Inter Kenmare progress to last 32 of John Murphy Cup

In the John Murphy 12’s Cup Preliminary Round it finished Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Inter Kenmare A.
Inter progress to the Last 32 of the John Murphy Cup with Athletic B going into the Shield.
