Inter-county GAA referee David Gough says he hopes a resolution can be found to a planned strike of match officials in County Roscommon.

All GAA games in Roscommon could be postponed this weekend if referees go ahead with a planned withdrawal of their services.

It follows an incident at an under-17 match in Ballyforan on Wednesday when a referee required hospital treatment.

Gough says he hopes a swift solution can be arrived at