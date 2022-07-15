Injury updates from the squads ahead of County hurling 1/4 finals

6 will become 4 in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship tomorrow.

The two quarter-finals go ahead in Austin Stack Park as a double header.

It's Ballyduff against Abbeydorney at 4 & Ballyheigue and Causeway face off at 6.

Advertisement

The various squads appear to be in good shape ahead of the matches.

Gary O'Brien is Ballyduff manager

Tom O’Connell, Abbeydorney chairman, is hoping to have everyone available

Advertisement

Causeway manager Stephen Goggin reports a clean bill of health

Brendan O’Sullivan is Ballyheigue manager