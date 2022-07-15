Injury updates from the squads ahead of County hurling 1/4 finals

6 will become 4 in the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship tomorrow.
The two quarter-finals go ahead in Austin Stack Park as a double header.
It's Ballyduff against Abbeydorney at 4 & Ballyheigue and Causeway face off at 6.
Advertisement
The various squads appear to be in good shape ahead of the matches.
Gary O'Brien is Ballyduff manager
Tom O’Connell, Abbeydorney chairman, is hoping to have everyone available
Advertisement
Causeway manager Stephen Goggin reports a clean bill of health
Brendan O’Sullivan is Ballyheigue manager