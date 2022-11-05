Advertisement
Sport

Injury time winner for City

Nov 5, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Erling Haaland scored an injury time penalty to help 10-man Manchester City beat Fulham 2-1 and go top of the Premier League.

They've moved a point clear of Arsenal - who play Chelsea tomorrow.

Leeds fought back from 3-1 down to claim a 4-3 victory over Bournemouth.

Wolves' first game since announcing the appointment of new boss Julen Lopetegui ended in a 3-2 defeat to Brighton.

Bottom side Nottingham Forest got a late equaliser to draw 2-2 with Brentford, while fellow strugglers Leicester are at Everton in the late kick-off.

The lowest ranked team in the FA Cup first round - Worcestershire club Alvechurch - have pulled off an upset with a 2-1 victory at League One Cheltenham.

Sixth tier Chippenham got past Football League opponents Lincoln 1-nil, while fellow non-league sides King's Lynn and Farnborough beat League Two opposition.

King's Lynn won 1-nil at Doncaster - with Farnborough triumphing 2-nil on their trip to Sutton United.

Chesterfield, who are third in the National League, knocked out fourth tier Northampton 1-nil.

But South Shields were beaten 2-nil by Forest Green Rovers.

