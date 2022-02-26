Injury time goal sees Derry beat champions

Jamie McGonigle’s goal deep into injury time gave Derry City a 2-1 win at home to SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers last night.
Damien Duff’s first win as Shelbourne manager came with a 2-nil victory at Dundalk.
Bohemians and Dundalk played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Dalymount.
While Sligo Rovers secured a 2-1 win away to St. Pat’s with a winner from former Saint, Aidan Keena.
And UCD and Finn Harps drew a blank at Belfield.
====
Waterford maintained a 100 per cent start to the First Division with a 1-nil win at home to Bray.
A late Dinny Corcoran penalty secured a 3-2 win for Wexford at ten-man Cobh.
While Galway survived the second half dismissal of Wilson Waweru in a 1-nil win at Cork.