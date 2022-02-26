Injury time goal sees Derry beat champions

Jamie McGonigle’s goal deep into injury time gave Derry City a 2-1 win at home to SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers last night.

Damien Duff’s first win as Shelbourne manager came with a 2-nil victory at Dundalk.

Bohemians and Dundalk played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Dalymount.

While Sligo Rovers secured a 2-1 win away to St. Pat’s with a winner from former Saint, Aidan Keena.

And UCD and Finn Harps drew a blank at Belfield.

Waterford maintained a 100 per cent start to the First Division with a 1-nil win at home to Bray.

A late Dinny Corcoran penalty secured a 3-2 win for Wexford at ten-man Cobh.

While Galway survived the second half dismissal of Wilson Waweru in a 1-nil win at Cork.