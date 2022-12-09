Injury setback for Luis Diaz

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.
The Colombian international is flying back to the UK from the club's training camp in Dubai and will undergo further assessments.
Advertisement
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.
The Colombian international is flying back to the UK from the club's training camp in Dubai and will undergo further assessments.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus