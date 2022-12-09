Advertisement
Sport

Injury setback for Luis Diaz

Dec 9, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Injury setback for Luis Diaz Injury setback for Luis Diaz
Share this article

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

The Colombian international is flying back to the UK from the club's training camp in Dubai and will undergo further assessments.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus