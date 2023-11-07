Injury problems for Newcastle ahead of Champions League outing

Newcastle have been beset by injury problems ahead of this evening's Champions League Group F fixture away to Borussia Dortmund.

That kicks off at quarter-to-six, with the group's other game - the meeting of AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain starting at 8.

In Group E, Celtic need at least a draw away to Atletico Madrid to keep alive ambitions of their European season extending beyond Christmas.

Lazio play Feyenoord in the group's other game.

Manchester City can book their last-16 place with two games to spare if they win at home to Young Boys.

Elsewhere in Group G, Red Star Belgrade play host to R-B Leipzig.

Barcelona need only to avoid defeat in Hamburg against Shakhtar Donetsk to progress to the knockout stage.

Porto entertain Antwerp in the other Group H fixture.