Injury problems for Newcastle ahead of Champions League outing

Newcastle have been beset by injury problems ahead of this evening's Champions League Group F fixture away to Borussia Dortmund.
That kicks off at quarter-to-six, with the group's other game - the meeting of AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain starting at 8.
In Group E, Celtic need at least a draw away to Atletico Madrid to keep alive ambitions of their European season extending beyond Christmas.
Lazio play Feyenoord in the group's other game.
Manchester City can book their last-16 place with two games to spare if they win at home to Young Boys.
Elsewhere in Group G, Red Star Belgrade play host to R-B Leipzig.
Barcelona need only to avoid defeat in Hamburg against Shakhtar Donetsk to progress to the knockout stage.
Porto entertain Antwerp in the other Group H fixture.