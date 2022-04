Armagh have been handed a major boost ahead of their Ulster Senior Football Championship clash with Donegal later this month.

Star forward Rian O'Neill has successfully appealled against a proposed one-game ban arising from a fracas when the same two counties met in the league in March.

====

Tipperary must plan without Seamus Callanan for the Munster Hurling Championship.

Manager Colm Bonnar has revealed the former hurler of the year has an infection in his injured hand.