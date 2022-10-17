Injuries Rule Three Players Out Of Ireland's Autumn Rugby Internationals

Ronan Kelleher, Will Connors and Harry Byrne have all been ruled out of Ireland’s autumn internationals.

Kelleher and Byrne have both suffered hamstring injuries, meaning they’ll be out for up to eight weeks.

While Will Connors faces twelve weeks on the sidelines, having required a procedure on a bicep injury.

Connors sustained the injury against the Sharks, which was his first start since January.

Leinster have concerns over Jack Conan, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier ahead of Saturday’s game with Munster due to respective eye, knee and ankle problems.