Iniesta announces retirement

Oct 8, 2024 17:13 By radiokerrynews
Iniesta announces retirement
Andres Iniesta says he was crying tears of pride, not of sadness, when announcing his retirement.

The man who scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final is hanging up his boots at the age of 40.

Having left Barcelona in 2018, he spent six Japanese seasons at Vissel Kobe, and his most recent posting was with Emirates in the UAE.

Iniesta won the European Championship twice with Spain, was a four-time Champions League winner with Barca, and was widely regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders of all time.

