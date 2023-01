INEOS have formally entered the running to buy Manchester United.

The petrochemicals company is owned by one of the UK’s richest men, Jim Ratcliffe.

INEOS already own French club Nice (pr: Neece), Lausanne in Switzerland and cycling team, INEOS Grenadiers.

United’s current owners, the Glazer family, are hoping to raise nearly 6-million euro from the sale of the club.