India set to visit Ireland for a T20 international this summer

Feb 23, 2022 14:02 By radiokerrysport
India are set to visit Ireland for a T20 international this summer.

It's the first time the countries have met since 2018.

Ireland yesterday qualified for this year's T20 World Cup with a 56-run win over Oman.

