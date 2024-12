The afternoon session at the PDC World Darts Championship has now concluded.

England's Nathan Aspinall is through to the quarter-finals after he comfortably beat his German opponent 4-sets-to-nil.

There were also wins today for England's Callan Rydz and Chris Dobey.

Advertisement

All eyes this evening will be on last year's beaten finalist Luke Littler.

The 17-year-old faces Ryan Joyce in the last 16 at Alexandra Palace in the final match of the night.