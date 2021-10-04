Advertisement
Sport

IMRO Winning Tribute to Jerry Kiernan

Oct 4, 2021 19:10 By radiokerrynews
IMRO Winning Tribute to Jerry Kiernan IMRO Winning Tribute to Jerry Kiernan
Share this article

Irish athletics and the sporting community were shocked in early 2021 at the death of Jerry Kiernan.

He was an Olympian, two-time winner of the Dublin marathon, coach of several Irish champions and athletics analyst. A former Irish record holder over 3,000 metres on the track and 10 miles on the road, he also became the 10th Irish athlete to run a sub-four minute mile. A native of Listowel in Kerry, Jerry lived most of his adult life in Dublin, where he died at the age of 67.  In the days following his passing, Terrace Talk spoke to those who knew Jerry Kiernan best, including former competitors, work mates, friends and family.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus