IMRO Winning Tribute to Jerry Kiernan

Irish athletics and the sporting community were shocked in early 2021 at the death of Jerry Kiernan.

He was an Olympian, two-time winner of the Dublin marathon, coach of several Irish champions and athletics analyst. A former Irish record holder over 3,000 metres on the track and 10 miles on the road, he also became the 10th Irish athlete to run a sub-four minute mile. A native of Listowel in Kerry, Jerry lived most of his adult life in Dublin, where he died at the age of 67. In the days following his passing, Terrace Talk spoke to those who knew Jerry Kiernan best, including former competitors, work mates, friends and family.