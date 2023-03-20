Impressive Ballymac Finn Backed To Win Easter Cup

Support has started to arrive for Ballymac Finn to be crowned the 2023 Easter Cup champion after a terrific display in the opening round at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night.

The 2022 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby runner-up has been clipped into 6/1 from 10/1 following his 29.66 victory in heat six where he beat the Pat Buckley trained Stream Of Sydney by two lengths. Trained by Kerry man Liam Dowling, this son of Droopys Sydney – Ballymac Petsy was last seen when running up the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby final at Tralee in January and has proved that he can go well fresh.

Swords Rex remains the frontrunner in the betting and is unchanged at 7/2 after finishing second to his kennelmate Galloping Sydney, who ran the race of his life. Sydney was fast away from a tricky draw in trap five, but the orange jacket didn’t pose any problems for him as he skipped home in 29.78, keeping the ante post favourite Swords Rex three lengths away come the finish. His odds have been cut into 8/1 from 12/1 to win the €25,000 prize.

Advertisement

Other heat winners on the night included Storys Cashout (25/1 from 40/1) and Allforthebest (33/1 from 40/1). Bockos Crystal (10/1) and Callaway Pro Am (9/2) justified their short odds to win their respective heats but remain unchanged in the betting.

BoyleSports are unable to split Magical Mary and Bobsleigh Dream in the final of the RPGTV Irish Cesarewitch. Both ladies are in brilliant form and are priced at 6/4 to win the €6,000 pot. Magical Mary won this title last year for her trainer Patrick Guilfoyle but the Pat Buckley trained Bobsleigh Dream got the better of her on Sunday evening in their semi-final clash in a time of 32.34.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The greyhound racing scene has been extremely busy but it’s about to get even busier with the second round of the Easter Cup and the Irish Cesarewitch final to look forward to this weekend. Winners of both will no doubt attract interest to win our sponsored Irish Greyhound Derby that kicks off in August so it’s worth keeping a close eye on the results.”Support has started to arrive for Ballymac Finn to be crowned the 2023 Easter Cup champion after a terrific display in the opening round at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The 2022 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby runner-up has been clipped into 6/1 from 10/1 following his 29.66 victory in heat six where he beat the Pat Buckley trained Stream Of Sydney by two lengths. Trained by Kerry man Liam Dowling, this son of Droopys Sydney – Ballymac Petsy was last seen when running up the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby final at Tralee in January and has proved that he can go well fresh.

Swords Rex remains the frontrunner in the betting and is unchanged at 7/2 after finishing second to his kennelmate Galloping Sydney, who ran the race of his life. Sydney was fast away from a tricky draw in trap five, but the orange jacket didn’t pose any problems for him as he skipped home in 29.78, keeping the ante post favourite Swords Rex three lengths away come the finish. His odds have been cut into 8/1 from 12/1 to win the €25,000 prize.

Other heat winners on the night included Storys Cashout (25/1 from 40/1) and Allforthebest (33/1 from 40/1). Bockos Crystal (10/1) and Callaway Pro Am (9/2) justified their short odds to win their respective heats but remain unchanged in the betting.

Advertisement

BoyleSports are unable to split Magical Mary and Bobsleigh Dream in the final of the RPGTV Irish Cesarewitch. Both ladies are in brilliant form and are priced at 6/4 to win the €6,000 pot. Magical Mary won this title last year for her trainer Patrick Guilfoyle but the Pat Buckley trained Bobsleigh Dream got the better of her on Sunday evening in their semi-final clash in a time of 32.34.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The greyhound racing scene has been extremely busy but it’s about to get even busier with the second round of the Easter Cup and the Irish Cesarewitch final to look forward to this weekend. Winners of both will no doubt attract interest to win our sponsored Irish Greyhound Derby that kicks off in August so it’s worth keeping a close eye on the results.”

Easter Cup (place terms: 1/4 the first 4)

Advertisement

7/2 Swords Rex

9/2 Callaway Pro Am

6 Ballymac Finn

Advertisement

8 Stream Of Sydney

8 Galloping Sydney

10 Romeo Magico

10 Bockos Crystal

14 Trinity Junior

20 Disco Pants

20 Part Blake

25 Bockos Vieria

25 Ballymac Joey

25 Storys Cashout

25 Here Comes Syd

33 Toolmaker Wilde

33 Mcneill

33 Allforthebest

33 Captain Garfio

50 Hello Mom

50 Clona Blu

66 Crows Road

66 Pied Piper

66 Kilcolgan Comet

100 Jirano Supreme

Rpgtv Irish Cesarewitch (place terms: 1/4 the first 2)

6/4 Magical Mary

6/4 Bobsleigh Dream

4 Jacktavern Bella

9/2 Killahan Sydney

20 Peach Tree East

33 Faypoint David