'Immutable' wins Galway feature

An eight race card is continuing at Galway.
The Joseph Murphy trained 'Immutable' has won the feature - the three-year-old-plus Galway Handicap - after going off at a starting price of 10-to-3.
Advertisement
An eight race card is continuing at Galway.
The Joseph Murphy trained 'Immutable' has won the feature - the three-year-old-plus Galway Handicap - after going off at a starting price of 10-to-3.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus