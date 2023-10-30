Advertisement
Sport

'Immutable' wins Galway feature

Oct 30, 2023 16:06 By radiokerrynews
'Immutable' wins Galway feature
An eight race card is continuing at Galway.

The Joseph Murphy trained 'Immutable' has won the feature - the three-year-old-plus Galway Handicap - after going off at a starting price of 10-to-3.

