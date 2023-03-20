Idah to report for Ireland duty

Adam Idah will report for Ireland duty today, even though his club had ruled the Cork native out of contention due to injury.

Idah's last cap came in November 2021 and was set to make his international return until he sustained a foot injury playing for Norwich last week.

The club were reluctant to allow Idah join Stephen Kenny's squad but he will be assessed by the FAI medical staff in the next 24 hours.

The players trained today at Abbotstown ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Latvia and Euro 2024 qualifier against France next Monday.