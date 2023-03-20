Advertisement
Sport

Idah to report for Ireland duty

Mar 20, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Idah to report for Ireland duty Idah to report for Ireland duty
Share this article

Adam Idah will report for Ireland duty today, even though his club had ruled the Cork native out of contention due to injury.

Idah's last cap came in November 2021 and was set to make his international return until he sustained a foot injury playing for Norwich last week.

The club were reluctant to allow Idah join Stephen Kenny's squad but he will be assessed by the FAI medical staff in the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

The players trained today at Abbotstown ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Latvia and Euro 2024 qualifier against France next Monday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus