Idah hopes to be fit to be involved against France

Norwich City striker Adam Idah hasn't given up on the chance to take on France in the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier.

On Saturday - his club boss David Wagner ruled the Corkman out of action for a 'few weeks' due to a foot injury sustained last week.

However Idah will report for Ireland duty and be assessed by the FAI medical staff in the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

The squad trained today at Abbotstown ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Latvia and the Euro 2024 qualifier against the French on Monday.