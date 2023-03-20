Advertisement
Sport

Idah hopes to be fit to be involved against France

Mar 20, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Idah hopes to be fit to be involved against France Idah hopes to be fit to be involved against France
Share this article

Norwich City striker Adam Idah hasn't given up on the chance to take on France in the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier.

On Saturday - his club boss David Wagner ruled the Corkman out of action for a 'few weeks' due to a foot injury sustained last week.

However Idah will report for Ireland duty and be assessed by the FAI medical staff in the next 24 hours.

Advertisement

The squad trained today at Abbotstown ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Latvia and the Euro 2024 qualifier against the French on Monday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus