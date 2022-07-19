Ian Brick steps down as Kerry Camogie Manager

Ian Brick has stepped down at Kerry Camogie Manager after 4 years at the helm.

Brick managed the side to All Ireland Junior Glory in 2019 in Croke Park

Statement in full (by Murt Murphy)

After four very successful years in charge, Ian Brick has stepped down as Kerry Camogie senior team manager with the highlight being winning the All-Ireland Junior Camogie title in Croke Park in 2019.

Ian Brick in his statement said “Following four memorable years as Kerry camogie team manager, I have informed the Kerry Camogie Board of my decision to step down. I would like to thank everyone who had any part to play in helping me along the way and in the team's success over that time, in particular the following :- Selectors Pete Young, Owen Lawlor and Johnny Horgan for their time and commitment; to S&C coaches Roy Guerin and Shane McElligott for raising the bar as they did: to physio Erin Sheehan for always prioritising the players' health and welfare; to Bernard Diggins for always getting us to and home from games in one piece; to Maurice Leahy for his coaching expertise; to Joanne Diggin and Liz Houlihan for providing an important liaison role; to the hurling clubs of North Kerry and Paul Cunningham of the MTU for providing the team with their facilities when possible; and to Ger McCarthy, Elaine Murphy and the officers of the County board for their support.”

“Finally, I wish those wonderful players who donned the Kerry jersey every success in the future - you have been inspirational since our first training session and you and your families should be immensely proud of your commitment, dedication and achievements to date. And while the All-Ireland junior camogie title and Croke Park will be forever special, there are certainly bigger days ahead for these amazing players. Go raibh Míle maith agaibh!”

Kerry County Board Chairman, Ger McCarthy thanked Ian for his professional approach that has left Kerry Camogie in a very healthy state “ Kerry County Board would like to thank Ian Brick for his commitment to the Kerry Senior team over the past four years. Ian took over as Manager in January 2019 and brought a new professional approach to the setup, winning the All-Ireland Premier Junior in Croke Park, which will forever be the highlight of Ian’s term as Manager, along with ensuring Kerry maintained its status at Intermediate level in both League and Championship. “

“We would like to wish Ian and his back-room team all the very best for the future and thank them for their loyal commitment to Kerry Camogie. Ian has left Kerry Camogie is a great place. Finally, I would like to wish Ian the very best in his sporting career. “