Advertisement
Sport

IABA President Steps Aside

Jun 6, 2024 10:19 By radiokerrysport
IABA President Steps Aside
Share this article

Irish Athletic Boxing Association president Gerry O’Mahony has stepped aside from his position after being charged with sexual assault.

The alleged offence took place over a decade ago - Mr O'Mahony was charged in a sitting at Dungarvan District Court in May of 2023, however the court appearance was not reported at the time.

The case was last in court last month at Waterford Circuit Court and has now been forwarded to the Circuit Criminal Court for trial in front of a jury, with a trial date set for July 2nd.

Advertisement

In a statement issued last night, the IABA said that they had only just become aware of the subject matter of recent media articles naming Mr O'Mahony and his involvement in legal proceedings, and that Mr. O'Mahony had volunteered to step aside from his duties pending the resolution of those matters, including all domestic and international functions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

All Star Set To Miss Munster Final
Advertisement
Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures
Wednesday Handball
Advertisement

Recommended

All Star Set To Miss Munster Final
Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures
Victim’s wife: Men accused of murdering Thomas Dooley in Tralee cemetery were laughing and grinning as they attacked
Man remanded on bail for presenting Tralee Gardaí with false French ID cards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus