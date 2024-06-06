IABA President Steps Aside

Irish Athletic Boxing Association president Gerry O’Mahony has stepped aside from his position after being charged with sexual assault.

The alleged offence took place over a decade ago - Mr O'Mahony was charged in a sitting at Dungarvan District Court in May of 2023, however the court appearance was not reported at the time.

The case was last in court last month at Waterford Circuit Court and has now been forwarded to the Circuit Criminal Court for trial in front of a jury, with a trial date set for July 2nd.

In a statement issued last night, the IABA said that they had only just become aware of the subject matter of recent media articles naming Mr O'Mahony and his involvement in legal proceedings, and that Mr. O'Mahony had volunteered to step aside from his duties pending the resolution of those matters, including all domestic and international functions.