Hurling Qtr Finals To Go Back To Sunday

Dec 4, 2024 09:58 By radiokerrysport
The All-Ireland Hurling quarter-finals look set to return to a Sunday afternoon time slot next year.

They've been played on Saturdays since 2019, but the GAA are expected to switch the Tailteann Cup semi-finals to Saturday next June.

