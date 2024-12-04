Hurling Qtr Finals To Go Back To Sunday

The All-Ireland Hurling quarter-finals look set to return to a Sunday afternoon time slot next year.
They've been played on Saturdays since 2019, but the GAA are expected to switch the Tailteann Cup semi-finals to Saturday next June.
