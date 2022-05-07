Advertisement
Sport

Hurling Cups continue today

May 7, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Hurling Cups continue today Hurling Cups continue today
Share this article

Kildare can secure their place in the Christy Ring Cup final this afternoon, with a victory over bottom side Wicklow in Aughrim.

Mayo can move up to second in the table with a win over Sligo in Ballina.

====

Advertisement

First plays second in the Nickey Rackard Cup this afternoon, with Tyrone trekking to Dr. Hyde Park to play Roscommon.

Elsewhere, Armagh play Fermanagh, and Warwickshire take on Donegal.

====

Advertisement

Having been docked four-points yesterday, Monaghan look to reassert their promotion hopes in the Lory Meagher when they play Longford.

And Louth play Cavan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus