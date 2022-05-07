Hurling Cups continue today

Kildare can secure their place in the Christy Ring Cup final this afternoon, with a victory over bottom side Wicklow in Aughrim.

Mayo can move up to second in the table with a win over Sligo in Ballina.

First plays second in the Nickey Rackard Cup this afternoon, with Tyrone trekking to Dr. Hyde Park to play Roscommon.

Elsewhere, Armagh play Fermanagh, and Warwickshire take on Donegal.

Having been docked four-points yesterday, Monaghan look to reassert their promotion hopes in the Lory Meagher when they play Longford.

And Louth play Cavan.