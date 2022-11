Gary Hurley is well placed with two rounds to go of the DP World Tour’s qualifying school in Tarragona.

The Waterford golfer is sixth on 16-under par following a fourth round of 65.

The top 25 plus tied will earn their cards for next season, with John Murphy just three shots off that mark.

Advertisement

Cormac Sharvin, Jonathan Caldwell and Paul Dunne all need massive fifth and sixth rounds if they’re to retain their cards.