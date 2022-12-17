Hurley finishes at five-under at Mauritius Open

Gary Hurley has finished at five-under-par on day three of the Mauritius Open.
The Waterford man carded a one-under 71 earlier and is seven shots off the lead held by three players.
Tom McKibbin is one-over after a 76.
