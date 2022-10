The late Damien Casey was tonight named the Nickey Rackard Cup hurler of the year.

The Tyrone star scored 2-64 during this year’s competition, before his tragic passing in June.

Antrim’s Conal Cunning was named Joe McDonagh Cup hurler of the year.

Advertisement

While the Christy Ring equivalent went to Kildare’s James Burke.

The inaugural Tailteann Cup footballer of the year award went to Westmeath forward Ronan O’Toole.