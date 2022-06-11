Advertisement
Sport

Hurlers headline huge day for county with multiple sides in GAA Championship action

Jun 11, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
It’s a busy day of Championship action for Kerry inter county sides.

The Kingdom host Wexford in Tralee from 2 in an All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final.

At 4 Kerry go up against Tyrone in Portlaoise in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship ¼ Final.

There’s a 5 o’clock throw-in at Hermitage Park Lixnaw in the Dimplex All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship between the Kingdom and Dublin.

Kerry have their TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Group C opener, against Galway in Birr, County Offaly from 7.15.

