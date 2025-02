England's Charley Hull is the latest big name to be added to this field for this summer's KPMG Women's Irish Open.

The World Number Nine will join the likes of Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist at Carton House this July.

The event has been moved to the earlier dates of July 3rd to 6th, a week before the fourth women's major of the year, the Evian Championship.