Hugo Keenan pens new three year deal

Feb 15, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Hugo Keenan has signed a new three year contract with the IRFU and Leinster, committing the full back to these shores until the end of the 2025-26 season.

He made his international debut in October 2020 and has started 27 of Ireland's last 29 games, scoring 8 tries.

Keenan was part of Ireland's triple crown winning team last year and played every minute of the successful three test tour of New Zealand.

The 26 year old has won two URC titles with Leinster, where he has made 51 appearances, scoring 13 tries.

